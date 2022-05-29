Mostly sunny, hot Sunday and Memorial Day

A stray shower or storm will be possible the next few days, but the chance for rain is small.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A cold front moved through the area yesterday. High pressure will continue to build in for the Memorial Day weekend. Temperatures will gradually warm over the next few days. The chance for rain is small over the next week. Hurricane season officially begins June 1st and there is an area being watched.

Temperatures started off seasonably low this morning, generally in the middle to lower 60s. The air was a little drier, so it felt pleasant this morning. This afternoon will be hot with a small chance for pop-up shower or storm. Highs will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s A few clouds will be possible tonight along with some fog. Lows will drop into the middle 60s again.

An isolated shower or storm will be possible on Memorial Day, but most of us will remain dry. Highs will climb to the upper 80s to lower 90s Monday afternoon.

Temperatures start to warm even more for the last day of May and the beginning of June. Mostly sunny skies are forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday. High temperatures are expected to climb into the lower to middle 90s.

A cold front will approach the area by the end of the workweek. The clouds will increase Thursday. Some rain is possible Friday.

Tracking the Tropics:

An area of low pressure is forecast to form over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico or northwestern Caribbean Sea by the middle of the week.