COLUMBIA, S.C. — The weather across the Midlands will be beautiful this weekend and not too typical for June. Temperatures will be below average and humidity levels will not be too high as well.

Saturday started off sunny and mild with lows near 70 degrees. Skies will remain mostly sunny throughout the day with high temperatures reaching the mid to upper 80s.

The average high for this time of year is 90 degrees.

Sunday will be a few degrees cooler, with lows in the mid 60s and highs in the low to mid 80s.

Humidity levels will remain lower than normal this weekend, thanks to some drier air filtering in from the northeast.

There is an isolated chance for a pop up shower or storm Sunday afternoon, especially in the eastern Midlands.

Thankfully, the day will not be a washout.

Looking ahead to the beginning of the work week, the trend will remain below average in terms of temperatures in the Midlands.

High temperatures to start the week will be in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees across the area.

The pattern will also remain unsettled with showers and storms possible through midweek.

