Mostly sunny, mild Thanksgiving, some rain early Friday

Temperatures dropped in the middle 20s to lower 30s across the Midlands this morning.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Temperatures will warm to near-normal conditions this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. A cold front will push through the Midlands tonight. This will bring us a chance for some light showers very early Friday morning. The weekend will be dry with highs a little below normal for this time of the year.

It was another cold start to the day. Temperatures dropped in the middle 20s to lower 30s across the Midlands. It was a little warmer than Wednesday when temperatures fell into the lower to middle 20s.

Thanksgiving morning, the Columbia airport reported a low of 27 degrees. Sumter dropped to 29 and Orangeburg had a low of 30 degrees.

Thanksgiving afternoon will be mostly sunny and pleasant. Temperatures will be in the lower to middle 60s for highs. This is close to normal at this point of the year.

A cold front will approach the are tonight. Rain is expected to develop after midnight. Light showers will be possible through sunrise. Models have indicated that the area may get 0.1” of rain at best.

The last few months have been very dry. The U.S. Drought Monitor has the majority of South Carolina under some form of drought at this point. We could us more rain, but after Friday morning, the odds of any showers are low.

Any rain and clouds will decrease through the morning hours. Highs Friday will be in the middle to upper 50s as high pressure builds back into the area.