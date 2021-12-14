Mostly sunny, mild Wednesday weather

Temperatures will be warming up towards the end of the workweek. The chance for rain returns for the weekend.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It was a warm Tuesday with lots of sunshine. Temperatures will not be as warm Wednesday with a few extra clouds, but things will be warming up to spring-like levels by Thursday and especially Friday. Cooler temperatures are forecast for Sunday and Monday.

Tuesday morning was cold, but the Columbia airport hit 67° Tuesday afternoon.

Wednesday morning will be mostly clear and cool. Lows will start off in the middle 30s, but it will warm up during the afternoon.

High pressure will continue to control our weather. Highs will be in the lower to middle 60s Wednesday under mostly sunny skies.

It will be even warmer Thursday as the flow becomes more out of the southwest. Forecast models have hinted a small chance for an isolated shower, but widespread rain is not expected. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

It will be even warmer Friday afternoon. Highs will top out in the middle 70s under mostly cloudy skies.

The warm weather will continue Saturday ahead of a cold front. Skies will be mostly cloudy. There will be a chance for some showers later in the day. Highs will be in the middle 70s for the start of the weekend.

Rain is possible late Saturday and into early Sunday. Temperatures Sunday will be closer to normal.

A cold rain is forecast Monday. High temperatures are expected to only be in the lower 50s.