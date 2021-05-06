Mostly sunny, pleasant this afternoon

Temperatures will be heating up for Mother's Day.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The dry, seasonable weather will continue this afternoon. Mostly dry weather is expected through Mother's Day, but the chance for rain returns to the area Monday.

A cold front moved through the area earlier today. Drier air will continue to move into the Midlands. High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 70s later today.

Mostly clear skies are expected this evening and tonight. Our forecast model is indicating a small chance for an isolated shower along the eastern Midlands, but rain is not likely. Temperatures will drop into the lower 50s Friday morning.

Friday afternoon will be sunny, mild and breezy. Winds will be out of the northwest at 10-15 mph, but gusts could reach 25 mph. The dry, breezy weather Friday could cause some fire issues, but there are currently no advisories in effect.

Dry weather will continue over Mother's Day weekend. Temperatures may start out a little cool Saturday. Lows will drop into the middle to upper 40s.

Saturday afternoon temperatures will top out in the middle to upper 70s under mostly sunny skies.

Mother's Day will be mostly sunny and very warm. High temperatures will top out in the middle to upper 80s.

The chance for rain and storms returns to the area Monday. It is too early to know if there will be a severe weather threat for the start of the workweek. Highs on Monday will be in the middle 80s.

Slightly drier air will move into the area Tuesday, before the chance for rain returns to the Midlands on Wednesday.

With the rain and storms Monday and Tuesday, drought conditions improved slightly over the state.