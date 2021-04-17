Mostly sunny, seasonable Sunday

The warm, mainly dry weather will continue over the next several days.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The weekend started off with a mix of sun and clouds. There were a few sprinkles across the Midlands, but most of us stayed dry. The second half of the weekend will be mostly sunny and seasonable.

It was a great start to the weekend. Temperatures climbed into the middle 70s during the afternoon. Our average this time of year is 77 degrees.

Sunday morning will be mostly cloudy. Temperatures will be near normal. Lows will start off in the lower 50s.

Skies will become mostly sunny Sunday afternoon. Temperatures will be close to normal. Highs will top out in the middle to upper 70s.

Mostly clear skies are expected Sunday night. Lows will again fall into the lower 50s.

The first day of the workweek will be sunny and a touch warmer. Highs will be in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

A few more clouds will be possible Tuesday. Right now, we are going with a dry forecast. Highs will be in the upper 70s to near 80° again.

Temperatures will remain in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees Wednesday, but cooler air will move into the area Thursday.

A frost could be possible in some locations Thursday morning. Lows will likely drop into the middle to upper 30s for many locations. Highs Thursday may only top out near 70 degrees.

Friday will be dry, but the chance for rain will increase Saturday.

Pollen Forecast: