Mostly sunny today, mostly cloudy Sunday

There will be a chance for some much-needed rain early Monday, but the rest of the week appears dry.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — High pressure will dominate the weather through the Saturday. Temperatures will be a little below normal through today, but the weekend will be dry. There will be a chance for some rain early Monday, but Tuesday through Thanksgiving should be dry.

Saturday started off cold across the Midlands. Many areas reported lows in the middle to lower 30s. Sumter dropped to 30 degrees.

Saturday afternoon will be mostly sunny and cool. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Once the sun sets, temperatures will cool off quickly.

Morning lows will fall into the middle 30s Sunday morning. Sunday afternoon highs will be in the middle 60s under mostly cloudy skies.

Another cold front will approach the area late Sunday or early Monday. Some rain will be possible early Monday. It will be colder behind the front.

Low temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday morning may fall into the upper 20s. It could be our first hard freeze of the season. Highs Tuesday may only top out in the lower 50s.

High temperatures will gradually moderate Thursday and Friday. Highs on Thanksgiving will near normal, in the middle 60s.

Temperatures may top out in the upper 60s Friday.

Looking Ahead:

The cooler-than-normal temperature are expected to stick around through the last few days of November and into the beginning of December.

Tracking the Tropics: