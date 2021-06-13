Mostly sunny, turning hotter Monday

A stray shower or storm will be possible Monday afternoon and Monday evening.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Isolated showers and storms will be possible Monday and Tuesday. Drier air will move into the area Wednesday through Friday. Moisture will increase over the weekend.

Monday morning will start off in the upper 60s and lower 70s under partly cloudy skies.

A few stray showers or storms may develop Monday afternoon. It will be hot with highs in the lower to middle 90s.

An isolated shower or storm may form Tuesday. High temperatures will remain hot with highs in the lower to middle 90s.

Temperatures will be near normal Wednesday through Thursday under sunny to mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 80s. It may be a little hotter Friday. Rain is not forecast Wednesday through Friday.

Some tropical development is expected in the Gulf of Mexico. As this moves in the northern gulf, this may help increase the moisture across the South.

Temperatures will be hot and it will be humid over the weekend. Highs will be in the lower to middle 90s.

There will be a small chance of showers and storms Saturday. There may be a slightly better chance for rain on Father's Day.

Tracking the Tropics:

There are two areas in the tropics being monitored.

A large area of showers and thunderstorms over the Bay of Campeche is associated with a broad area of low pressure area. The system has become somewhat better organized since yesterday.

Slow development is possible during the next few days while the system meanders near the coast of Mexico. A tropical depression could form late in the week while the system begins to move slowly northward.

A non-tropical area of low pressure has formed about 150 miles south of Wilmington, North Carolina and is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms.