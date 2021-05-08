Mostly sunny, very warm Mother's Day

The chance for showers and storms returns to the area Monday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It was a chilly start to the weekend. Temperatures warmed into the upper 70s and lower 80s Saturday. It will be even warmer for Mother's Day, but the weekend will be dry. The chance for rain returns Monday.

Saturday started off in the middle 40s for many locations across the Midlands. Columbia reported a low of 44 degrees. Orangeburg had a low of 46 degrees.

Some areas were even cooler. Cedar Creek reported a low of 37 degrees. Hopkins, Saluda and Swansea dropped to 39 degrees.

High temperatures topped off in the middle to upper 70s. Columbia had a high temperature of of 79 degrees.

Lows overnight will drop into the lower 50s. Not as cool as it was Saturday morning.

It will be a windy day across the Midlands Sunday. Winds will be out of the west at 10-15 mph, gusting up to 30 mph. With the dry, windy conditions, there will continue to be an elevated threat.

Outdoor burning is discouraged today with dry conditions and windy weather.

Mother's Day will be even warmer than Saturday. Highs will top out in the middle 80s under mostly sunny conditions.

There will be a chance for showers and storms Monday afternoon. Right now, the threat of severe weather appears to be low, but this will be something we will have to watch.

Cooler weather is expected Tuesday through Friday. Tuesday should be mostly dry, but showers are expected Wednesday and Thursday.