Mostly sunny, warm Sunday afternoon

Showers and storms will return to the Midlands Tuesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBIA, S.C. — High pressure will dominate the weather over the next two days. Temperatures will continue to be warm, and it will be dry through Monday. A cold front will approach the area Tuesday. Showers and thunderstorms will be possible for the area. Quiet weather will return to the Midlands Wednesday through Saturday.

Saturday was mostly sunny and warm. Highs were in the lower 80s for most of the area. Columbia hit a high temperature of 82 degrees. So far, the warmest we have been in Columbia is 85 degrees. The airport hit that high temperature twice so far this year. We may make it back up to 85 this afternoon.

The weekend will continue to be mostly sunny and warm. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80s both today.

Monday or Tuesday could be the warmest day we have had so far this year. Highs are forecast to top out in the middle to upper 80s. Monday will be dry, but rain is expected for the second day of the workweek.

A cold front will approach the Midlands Tuesday. Showers and storms are possible during the afternoon and evening hours. Severe weather appears unlikely, at this point. Before the rain moves in, highs will be in the middle 80s.

Dry conditions return to the area Wednesday through Friday. Highs will be closer to normal Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures are expected to climb back into the lower 80s Friday.