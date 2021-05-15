Mostly sunny, warm Sunday

Temperatures will be heating up this week. Some 90° weather is possible.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It was a warm and sunny start to the weekend. Sunday will sunny and warm. Temperatures will be heating up over the next several days.

Saturday started off unseasonably cool. Low temperatures were generally in the middle 40s across the Midlands. High temperatures Saturday afternoon were in the upper 70s. The Columbia airport reported a high temperature of 78 degrees.

Sunday will start unseasonably cool again. Lows will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s.High temperatures Sunday afternoon will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s under mostly sunny skies.

Forecast models have indicated a small chance of a stray shower in the northern half of the Midlands, but measurable rainfall is not expected.

The workweek will start off seasonably warm. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80s under mostly sunny skies.

Partly cloudy skies are expected Tuesday with highs in the lower to middle 80s. There may be a enough moisture for an isolated shower, but the odds of rain is small.

Temperatures will be heating up Wednesday through Saturday with little chance for any rain.

High temperatures may reach the upper 80s to lower 90s by Friday and Saturday.

The warmer-than-normal temperatures will stick around for a while. According to the Climate Prediction Center, the warm weather will still around through the end of the month.

Tropical Outlook:

The National Hurricane Center issued its first tropical weather outlook for the Atlantic basin on Saturday and, good news, there's nothing to talk about.