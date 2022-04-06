Mostly sunny, warm weekend weather

We are tracking the tropics as Potential Tropical Cyclone One brings rain to Florida.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A cold front moved through the area yesterday. Our weather will be cooler with drier air in place for the weekend. We are tracking a tropical system impacting parts of Florida, but it will not have a direct impact to our weather in the Midlands. Temperatures will gradually heat up next week. The shower and storm chance returns by midweek.

A front will remain stalled along the coast today. A few showers will be possible along the coastal region. A stray shower or storm cannot be ruled out for the eastern or southern Midlands, but most of us will remain dry. High temperatures today will be in the middle 80s.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and warm. Highs will be in the middle 80s again. There could be a stray shower or storm along the eastern or southern Midlands, but the chance for rain is small.

Temperatures will begin to heat up for the workweek. Monday will be hot as temperatures return to the upper 80s to lower 90s. Tuesday could be a touch hotter as highs climb into the lower 90s.

Moisture will begin to return to the area Wednesday. A few showers and storms may form through Friday. High temperatures are expected to hit the middle 90s all three days.

Tracking the Tropics:

Heavy rainfall will continue to affect parts of South Florida and the Keys as well as the northwestern Bahamas today in association with Potential Tropical Cyclone One.

Considerable flash and urban flooding is expected across South Florida. Flash and urban flooding is possible across the Florida Keys and the northwestern Bahamas.