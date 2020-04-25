Mostly sunny skies are on tap across the Midlands this weekend, with an isolated chance for a storm possible Saturday evening.

Saturday morning started off mostly sunny and comfortable with low temperatures in the low to mid 50s. Temperatures will quickly climb into the low to mid 70s by lunchtime and into the upper 70s to low 80s by Saturday afternoon.

A few clouds will build into the Midlands Saturday afternoon as a cold front approaches the area.

An isolated shower or storm is possible late Saturday afternoon into the early night time, especially in the northern Midlands.

The central and northern Midlands are under a marginal risk of severe weather, a one out of five on the severe weather scale. If a thunderstorm does develop, some damaging winds are possible.

While there is the low risk for a strong to severe storm, most of the Midlands will stay dry Saturday.

By Midnight Saturday night, most of the area will be clear and skies partly cloudy.

Temperatures Sunday morning will be mild and start off near 60 degrees.

The day will be mostly sunny and windy behind the cold front. High temperatures will be a few degrees cooler than Saturday and reach the mid to upper 70s.

The weather pattern will remain quiet through the beginning of the work week. Mostly sunny skies are expected Monday and Tuesday, with temperatures in the mid 70s to low 80s each afternoon.

The best chance for rain in the next week will be Wednesday into early Thursday morning as the next storm system moves into the area.