Much-needed rain likely early Wednesday

The sun will return later in the day on Wednesday. Temperatures will gradually warm into the weekend.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A weak front to our south will move back into the area tonight. This will increase the chance for rain early Wednesday. Most of the shower activity should be east of the area by noon. Dry weather will return to the Midlands Thursday, but rain is possible Friday and Saturday.

High temperatures Tuesday were actually in the lower to middle 60s, but those temperatures were achieved a little after midnight. During the day, afternoon temperatures were in the middle to lower 50s under cloudy skies.

The stationary boundary to our south will move north overnight. Rain will be spreading across the area. Showers will be likely through the morning hours. Most of the rain should be out of the Midlands by midday.

We certainly need some rain. Forecast models have indicated we may get between 0.50-0.75” of rain with this event. Hopefully the models are correct on the rainfall amounts.

Temperatures Wednesday morning will be in the lower to middle 40s. Once the rain, clouds move out of the area Wednesday afternoon, temperatures will climb into the middle to upper 50s.

Thursday will be dry under partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Our average high this time of year is 60 degrees.

A few showers will be possible Friday and late Saturday. Highs for the last day of the workweek will be in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Temperatures Saturday may soar into the upper 70s.

Sunday through Tuesday should be dry with highs warming from the upper 50s to middle 60s by Tuesday afternoon.