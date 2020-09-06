COLUMBIA, S.C. — The warm and humid weather will stick around with the chance for rain.

Showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon and this evening, but the chance for severe weather is very low today.

High temperatures today will be a little above normal, topping out in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Our average high this time of the year is 89 degrees.

Heat index values will climb into the middle 90s this afternoon. Be careful if you are doing anything outdoors during the heat of the day.

The chance for rain will stick around Wednesday and Thursday as a cold front approaches the area.

The Storm Prediction Center has most of the Midlands under a marginal risk for severe weather Thursday. This is the lowest risk category the SPC uses.

If there is any severe weather, the greatest risk appears to be damaging wind gusts, but small hail is possible too.

The cold front is expected to stall along the coastal region of the state at the end of the workweek.

The rain chances will decrease for most of the MIdlands as we move towards the end of the workweek and into the weekend.

A few showers are possible Friday through Sunday, but that will depend on where the cold front stalls.

The better chance for rain may be in the eastern half of the state through the weekend.

As far as the tropics go, things are pretty quiet. Cristobal will continue to push generally to the north, moving into Canada as a remnant low later this week.

Currently, there is only one area in the Atlantic being watched. It is not expected to get any stronger at this time.

The next named storm in the Atlantic will be called Dolly.