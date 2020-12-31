New year's storm brings wet weather to SC Midlands

Rain is expected for New Years Eve with storms possible on New Year's Day and into the start of our first weekend of 2021.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A big storm system is slowly moving across the southeast. The chance for wet weather in the South Carolina Midlands will increase as we get into the first few days of 2021. There's a risk for severe weather on Friday afternoon and evening that could bring gusty wind for New Year's Day.

New Year's Eve

Showers will become heavier during the afternoon as temperatures return into the 50s. Rain may reach up to 1" in areas of heavier rain during Thursday afternoon. Overnight, showers will become less numerous, but a few will linger for the new year countdown at midnight. Temperatures will be in the 50s at midnight on the start of our new year.

New Year's Day

Showers are expected through Friday with generally cloudy skies across the state. Temperatures will vary widely with chilly 50s in the upstate and temperatures into the 70s for the low country. The warmest pockets are at greatest risk for severe weather.

The Storm Prediction Center has outlined the entire Midlands for a marginal risk of severe weather during the afternoon and evening on New Year's Day. The primary threat with any storms is damaging wind, but an isolated tornado can't be ruled out in warmer parts of the state on Friday.

There is still some uncertainty about how warm temperatures will be on New Years Day. Cold air will stay wedged into portions of upstate SC and North Carolina which will likely limit severe weather there and keep temperatures in the 50s through Friday. In the Midlands, particularly south and east of I-20, temperatures will approach the upper 60s and perhaps the low 70s on Friday afternoon, which could fuel stronger storms.

The first weekend of 2021

The cold front responsible for rain on Friday will stall in the eastern part of the state on Saturday keeping the chance of rain in the forecast. Despite generally cloudy skies, temperatures will reach near 70 degrees on Saturday. Heavy rain is possible with eastern parts of the state potentially seeing 1-2" of additional rainfall on Saturday afternoon and evening.