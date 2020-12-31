A soggy start to 2021

Heavy rainfall is expected through the early morning hours of Sunday.

The chance for rain will stick around over the next several days. Heavy downpours and some severe weather will be possible Friday afternoon and Friday evening.

It was a soggy, overcast end to 2020. Temperatures were mild in the southern half of the Midlands, but cooler the farther north you went.

Showers will continue through the early morning hours of New Year’s Day. There may be some patchy dense fog through the morning hours of Friday.

High temperatures Friday will depend on where the warm front to our south lines up. Highs will be warmer in the southern Midlands and cooler in the northern Midlands.

Showers and some storms will be possible Friday afternoon and Friday evening. The Storm Prediction Center has the Midlands under a marginal risk for severe weather. This is the lowest risk for storms.

If any severe storms develop, the greatest threat will be damaging wind gusts. The best chance for storms may be along and south of I-20 where temperatures will be a little warmer.

Showers will continue to be likely late Friday into Saturday. Lows Saturday morning will be in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

Saturday will be a warm day with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s, but more rain will move into the area Saturday evening through early Sunday morning.

Rain may be heavy at times. The Weather Prediction Center has indicated rainfall amounts up to 2.5” with some areas getting even more.

There are no watches or warnings currently in effect, but a flood watch may be issued for the area due to the potential for heavy rainfall.

Things should dry out Sunday afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.