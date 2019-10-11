COLUMBIA, S.C. — The cold weekend across the Midlands was just the first round of cold weather that is going to be affecting the area this week.

A cold front, currently located in the Midwest, is moving southeast with a large, Arctic air mass behind. This air mass is going to cool down the eastern two thirds of the US this week and challenge many record low temperatures as well as record low high temperatures for many locations across the country.

Ahead of the front, a southwesterly breeze and sunny conditions will make Monday a nice, Fall day. Temperatures will start off in the low 40s and upper 30s across the Midlands and climb to around 70° in the afternoon with mostly sunny skies.

The front will enter the Upstate of South Carolina overnight Monday into Tuesday morning. Clouds will late Monday early Tuesday as the front approaches. The western Midlands could see rain as early as 2 am Tuesday morning. The bulk of the rain will push through during the morning and afternoon hours. Models have the precipitation ending around dinner time and skies clearing overnight on Tuesday.

Temperatures Tuesday will struggle to increase much and are forecast to stay in the 50s throughout the day due to increased cloud cover and rainfall associated with the front.

Behind the front, conditions will rapidly improve and become breezy overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will be sunny, but will start off on a frigid note. Low temperatures Wednesday morning will be in the mid 20s across the Midlands. Highs on Wednesday afternoon will only reach the mid to upper 40s.

Thursday will also be on the cold side with lows starting off in the 20s again and highs reaching around 50°.

Temperatures are forecast to increase closer to 60° for Friday and the weekend, with another chance for rain overnight Thursday into Friday as another system moves through the Southeast.