COLUMBIA, S.C. — Plenty of sunshine is in store for our Saturday, but don't let it fool you. Temperatures will still be quite chilly.

After starting the morning in the low 30s, temperatures Saturday afternoon will only climb into the low 50s. Skies will stay mostly sunny thanks to an area of high pressure dominating the weather pattern.

Sunday that area of high pressure moves off the coast and will allow for moisture to return to the area.

There will be increased cloud cover Sunday morning with the chance for an isolated light shower, especially south and east. The small chance for a shower will remain through the early afternoon.

Temperatures Sunday morning will start in the mid to upper 30s with highs climbing into the upper 50s.

Skies will remain partly cloudy into Monday with temperatures climbing even higher ahead of our next big weather system.

Lows Monday will be in the low 40s with highs in the upper 60s to near 70°.

Our next front approaches the area on Tuesday, bringing some showers throughout the day. Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week, with lows in the low 50s and highs in the low to mid 70s.

The chance for rain will remain in the forecast through Thursday.

Much cooler temperatures will filter back into the area by next Friday, with lows in the upper 20s and highs in the mid to upper 40s.