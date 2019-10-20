COLUMBIA, S.C. — After a soggy weekend, albeit with some much needed rain, the work week will start off on a relatively nice note before our next system moves through the Midlands.

There may be some patchy fog early Monday during the morning commute, but otherwise partly cloudy skies across the area. Clouds will build during the day ahead of a cold front, but temperatures will still reach the mid to upper 70s through the afternoon making for pleasant conditions.

A cold front is forecast to push through South Carolina Monday night into early Tuesday morning, bringing the chance for some more showers and storms.

An isolated shower could pop up starting around 10 pm Monday evening, with more scattered showers and storms moving through in the early morning hours of Tuesday. Current models have any storms out of the area by lunch time on Tuesday afternoon.

WLTX

As this front moves through, there is a small chance for a strong or severe storm. The Storm Prediction Center places the Midlands under a marginal risk for severe weather on Tuesday, or a 1 out of 5 on the severe weather scale. Strong winds or an isolated tornado are possible with any of these storms, should one become severe.

Rainfall amounts will not be impressive with this round of storms, with totals less than a tenth of an inch forecast. Temperatures Tuesday will be right around 80°.

After the front pushes through, cooler and drier air will move in for Wednesday, leading to sunny skies and temperatures only topping off in the low 70s. Thursday will be fairly similar with Fall-like temperatures and mostly sunny skies.

Another system is forecast to move through the region next weekend, providing another opportunity for rain. Despite this weekends rain, most of the area is still in a deficit and any rain that comes is much needed.