COLUMBIA, S.C. — The weather this weekend will start off very nice with temperatures Saturday climbing into the mid-80s. While that is above average for this time of year, the humidity is low so it will be a warm but pleasant afternoon with mostly sunny skies.

If you have any evening plans Saturday night, the weather will remain nice with temperatures in the low 70s through midnight and partly cloudy skies.

The weather pattern begins to change on Sunday as the first of two cold fronts heads our direction. The day will start off cloudier than Saturday, with the chance of showers and storms beginning in the early afternoon. Scattered storms will last through the evening time and overnight.

There will be a few lingering showers Monday morning, but any activity will clear into the afternoon. Rainfall from this first front will range from a trace to a few tenths of an inch. Highs on Monday will be in the low 80s.

The next cold front will move through the area on Tuesday evening. This one will be much stronger than the first, bringing a greater chance for measurable rainfall and cooler temperatures for the end of the week. The chance for showers and storms begins Tuesday afternoon and lasts into early in the day Wednesday.

After this second front pushes through, rainfall totals will have increased significantly, with this front bringing anywhere from an inch to two inches of rain in some locations across the Midlands.

Any rain with these fronts is much needed across the state, with now 78% of the state in abnormally dry conditions and almost 30% of the state in a severe drought. Both of these numbers have increased since the last drought update, with the Upstate experiencing most of the worsening conditions.

The forecast rain will not completely fix the drought, as Columbia is about 10 inches of rain below where it should be for the year. However, it will help alleviate some conditions in the short term.

