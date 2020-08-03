COLUMBIA, S.C. — It has been a beautiful weekend thus far across the Midlands, and Sunday will not disappoint.

After a frosty start with temperatures dropping into the upper 20s across many locations, temperatures will warm into the low to mid 60s Sunday afternoon.

Skies will stay mostly sunny throughout the day, with a few high clouds moving through the region.

Monday morning temperatures will drop to near 40° with partly cloudy skies for the morning commute. Highs Monday afternoon will climb near 70°, a few degrees above the average high of 66°.

Unfortunately, the dry weather will not last past Monday. As a front approaches the Midlands from the west, clouds will increase and the rain chance returns starting Tuesday.

While the day will not be a washout, grab your umbrella as scattered showers are possible throughout the day.

The chance for rain will last through the end of the week as a series of disturbances push through the Southeast.

Temperatures will stay above average over the next week. High temperatures through the weekend are forecast in the low 70s.

