COLUMBIA, S.C. — Saturday is the weekend pick in terms of the weather across the Midlands. Mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the low 60s are forecast across the area.

Sunday morning temperatures will be cooler than they were Saturday morning, with lows in the low to mid 30s.

Sunday afternoon will see increasing clouds across the area as a cold air damming setup, or wedge, builds across the Southeast. This will keep temperatures lower than Saturday, with highs only reaching the mid-50s.

The cold air damming will erode on Monday, which will allow temperatures to increase. Unfortunately, the chance of rain will also increase.

Showers are possible beginning overnight Sunday into Monday. Temperatures Monday will start in the mid 40s and rise into the low 70s.

Tuesday will be similar, with showers expected during the day and overnight ahead of the next cold front. Temperatures are forecast in the low to mid 70s on Tuesday afternoon. Conditions will be breezy Tuesday ahead of the front.

The cold front will push through the area early Wednesday morning. The last round of showers will move through Wednesday morning with the front, before colder and drier conditions return.

Rain totals through Wednesday afternoon will not be extreme. Most places across the Midlands will see about half an inch of rain or less over the next few days.

By Thursday morning the colder air will have moved into the area, with lows around freezing. Highs on Thursday will only be in the low to mid 50s.

Friday will be similar, starting off cold and in the low 30s with highs in the 50s. Unfortunately, the chance of rain does return Friday afternoon as we watch the next system move through the Midlands.