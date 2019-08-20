COLUMBIA, S.C. — Tuesday started off on a wet note with some rain. More showers and storms will be possible later today, but high temperatures will be a little cooler.

Highs Monday afternoon topped off in the middle 90s before the rain moved in. The Columbia airport received 0.51" of rain Monday.

More showers and storms are expected this afternoon and this evening. High temperatures will be a little lower with the clouds and rain. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s.

Heavy downpours and localized flooding will be possible with the thunderstorms that develop. Most of the state is under a marginal risk for excessive rainfall today. Widespread severe weather is not expected.

The chance for rain will continue through the overnight hours. Low temperatures Wednesday will start off in the lower to middle 70s.

Wednesday afternoon will be hotter. Highs will be in the lower 90s. A few showers and storms will be possible during the afternoon and evening hours.

Over the next seven days, the Weather Prediction Center is indicating we may get more much-needed rain.

The Midlands may get up to 3" of rain over the next seven days. This would certainly put a dent into our drought status across the area.