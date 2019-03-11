COLUMBIA, S.C. — Temperatures this weekend were well below normal both in the mornings and afternoons, with frost seen in some places during the early morning. These chilly temperatures will remain for the first day of the week, but more mild weather is in store once we get to Tuesday.

A frost advisory is in place for Saluda, Newberry, and Fairfield counties for Monday morning between 4 and 7 am, when temperatures are forecast to drop into the mid to low 30s. Any outdoor plants that are susceptible to the cooler temperatures should be covered or brought inside.

WLTX

The rest of the Midlands will wake up in the mid to upper 30s Monday morning. Clouds will build across the area throughout the afternoon with high temperatures topping off in the mid 60s.

Anyone along coastal South Carolina has the chance of seeing an isolated shower throughout the day Monday into the overnight hours, however the threat is localized to the coast and the Midlands will remain mostly dry.

WLTX

Tuesday will start off much warmer than the weekend, with temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s. Skies will start off partly cloudy with clouds decreasing through the afternoon time. High temperatures Tuesday afternoon will reach the low 70s.

The milder weather will remain for both Wednesday and Thursday, with both days starting off around 50° and topping off in the low 70s.

Our next weather maker will move through the Midlands at the end of the week, bringing showers to the area during the day on Friday. Temperatures Friday will not change much and will remain in the 50s through the afternoon.

Cooler weather moves in behind the rain for the weekend. Lows will be back in the low to mid 30s with highs in the mid to upper 50s.