Spring-like today, cooler, with rain Friday

Temperatures will be very warm today, but changes are on the way for the last day of the workweek.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Enjoy the warm, sunny weather this afternoon. Rain is expected Friday along with noticeably cooler temperatures.

A weak cold front will move through the area today. Ahead of the front it will be very warm again. Highs will be in the middle 70s this afternoon. Some areas may even the reach the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

The cold front will move through and clouds will start to build into the area overnight. Low temperatures will be in the middle 40s Friday morning. Light rain will be possible early in the day Friday.

Friday afternoon will be much cooler and rainy. Highs will be in the upper 40s in the northern Midlands to the middle 50s. Some southern portions of the Midlands may climb into the upper 50s.

Rain should taper off Friday night. Saturday should be dry, but mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the lower 70s Saturday afternoon.

Sunday will likely be one of our warmest days so far in 2021. Highs are expected to climb into the upper 70s. Some showers are expected Sunday. A thunderstorm or two will be possible as well.

The chance for rain will continue Monday. High temperatures will be little cooler. Highs for the first day of March will be near normal.

More rain is expected Tuesday and Wednesday. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Looking Ahead:

The 8-14 temperature outlook is indicating warmer-than-normal conditions for eastern half of the United States.

Pollen Forecast: