x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Columbia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Columbia, South Carolina | WLTX.com

weather

Orangeburg county readies sheltering plan as Isaias nears

The Red Cross is getting volunteers and supplies readied if shelters are need to open
Credit: WLTX
City of Orangeburg sign.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Preparation is key as Isaias makes its way up the East Coast and in Orangeburg County they're getting ready for any possible effects.

Billy Staley leads the area's emergency response.

"We've been working with the Red Cross for several months now, since the beginning of COVID, to work on plans to have social distancing in the shelters," Staley said. "Our public works crews, of course, have also been checking equipment, preparing, and the fire departments have been preparing for a response to potential trees down and flooding situations."

RELATED: Tropical storm watch, flash flood watch issued for part of the Midlands

RELATED: No plans for hurricane evacuation for South Carolina, governor says

Like much of the state, Orangeburg County has seen a sharp increase in coronavirus cases leading the hospital to form additional tents to help with capacity concerns.

Staley says, should shelters be needed, safety measures will be in place to help curb the spread.

"If we open a shelter, we do have (personal protective equipment)," Staley said. "A little bit of screening when you come to the shelter.... Those types of questions to kind of help guide us through the process of what kind of sheltering the person would need."

Those with the virus would be sheltered separately from those who are well.

RELATED: SCEMD asks SC residents to prepare for possible effects of Hurricane Isaias

Although the impact of Isaias is still unknown, Staley says locals should be getting ready now.

"If you're in somewhere that is a vulnerable place to be for winds, it would be a good plan to really go stay with another family member or friend, if you can, that has a more substantial structure that you can stay in," Staley said.

For tips on how to prepare during severe weather view our coverage here.