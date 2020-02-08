Orangeburg county readies sheltering plan as Isaias nears

The Red Cross is getting volunteers and supplies readied if shelters are need to open

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Preparation is key as Isaias makes its way up the East Coast and in Orangeburg County they're getting ready for any possible effects.

Billy Staley leads the area's emergency response.

"We've been working with the Red Cross for several months now, since the beginning of COVID, to work on plans to have social distancing in the shelters," Staley said. "Our public works crews, of course, have also been checking equipment, preparing, and the fire departments have been preparing for a response to potential trees down and flooding situations."

Like much of the state, Orangeburg County has seen a sharp increase in coronavirus cases leading the hospital to form additional tents to help with capacity concerns.

Staley says, should shelters be needed, safety measures will be in place to help curb the spread.

5pm UPDATE | #Isaias downgraded to a Tropical Storm and impacts to SC look to be late Monday. Heavy rain, high winds, flooding and power outages may occur.



Today, volunteers prepared to open shelters if needed in coordination with @SCEMD, @SC_DSS and local partners.

"If we open a shelter, we do have (personal protective equipment)," Staley said. "A little bit of screening when you come to the shelter.... Those types of questions to kind of help guide us through the process of what kind of sheltering the person would need."

Those with the virus would be sheltered separately from those who are well.

Although the impact of Isaias is still unknown, Staley says locals should be getting ready now.

"If you're in somewhere that is a vulnerable place to be for winds, it would be a good plan to really go stay with another family member or friend, if you can, that has a more substantial structure that you can stay in," Staley said.