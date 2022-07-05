Partly cloudy, cooler temperatures today

There may be a few isolated showers this afternoon and this evening.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It will be cooler today. There may be a few isolated showers this afternoon and this evening. The clouds will stick around for Mother’s Day, but sunny skies will return to the Midlands Monday. Temperatures will gradually warm through the workweek. The next best chance for rain comes near the end of the workweek.

Friday was very active, but today the weather will be relatively quiet. Under partly cloudy skies, temperatures will be in the middle 70s. A few stray showers will be possible this afternoon and this evening, but most of us probably will not get any rain. The clouds will increase overnight and into Mother’s Day.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy, with cooler air filtering in from the north. With the clouds and cooler air in place, highs may struggle into the upper 60s to lower 70s Sunday afternoon. This would be 10 to 15 degrees cooler than normal.

Skies will clear out Sunday night and into Monday morning. This will allow our temperatures to drop into the middle to upper 40s Monday morning. It will be a chilly start to the workweek.

Monday afternoon, high pressure will build into the region. It will be a sunny and pleasant day with temperatures topping out in the middle 70s. That is still below our average high of 82 degrees.

Tuesday through Thursday, high temperatures will be near normal. Look for afternoon highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

A few showers may form late in the day on Thursday as a low develops off the coast. It is expected to drift southwest and bring a good chance for showers and storms to the state Friday.