Partly cloudy, hot, turning humid

Showers and storms are expected Wednesday. Some storms could be strong or severe.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The weather pattern will start to change today. Moisture will return to the area. A cold front will move into the area Wednesday. This will bring us a chance for showers and storms. The front will stall near the coast. A few showers and storms will be possible Thursday. Another front will bring us a chance for rain over the weekend.

Monday was mostly sunny, seasonably hot, and dry. High temperatures topped out in the upper 80s to lower 90s. The Columbia airport reported a high temperature of 90 degrees. Our normal high this time of the year is 88 degrees.

Today will be hot and turning a little more humid. A late afternoon shower or thunderstorm will be possible, but most of the activity will be isolated. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

A front will approach the area Wednesday. There will be a better chance for showers and storms. Some of the storms could be strong or even severe.

The Storm Prediction Center does have the Midlands under a marginal risk of severe weather Wednesday. This is the lowest risk level. This is issued when strong to borderline severe storms are possible.

Thunderstorms are expected to be limited in organization and only last a short time with a marginal risk level. If a severe thunderstorm were to develop Wednesday, the greatest threat would be damaging wind gusts and small hail.

High temperatures Wednesday will be in the lower 90s again. A stray shower or storm will be possible Thursday. Highs will be in middle 90s.

