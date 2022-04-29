Partly cloudy, seasonable Friday weather

A few isolated showers and storms may develop during the daytime heating Saturday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Moisture will continue to increase over the weekend. Some rain will be possible Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will gradually warm up next week. Each day there will be at least a chance for some showers and thunderstorms.

The area of high pressure that has been dominating our weather will shift more towards the east. Moisture will continue to increase. Skies will be partly cloudy today. High-resolution forecast models show a few stray showers developing in the northern parts of the palmetto state, but widespread rain is not expected. High temperature will remain seasonable, topping out in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

Rain chances will be low Saturday. A few isolated showers and storms may develop during the daytime heating. High temperatures for the start of the weekend will climb into the lower to middle 80s.

There will be a slightly better chance of showers and storms Sunday afternoon. Severe weather is not expected. High temperatures should hit the middle to upper 80s before the rain moves in.

Some showers and storms will be possible Monday through Thursday, but widespread rain is not expected. A series of disturbances will move through the area. This will bring some rain to the state each day.

Isolated storms are forecast Monday. Highs may reach the upper 80s, if the rain holds off. There will probably be a slightly better chance for rain Tuesday. High temperatures Tuesday will top out in the middle 80s.