An isolated shower or thunderstorm will be possible this afternoon, but most of us will remain dry.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Thursday was very hot as high temperatures climbed into the upper 90s to near 100. Today will not be quite as hot. Under partly cloudy skies, there may be a stray shower or thunderstorm during the heat of the day. The weekend will be hot and humid with partly cloudy conditions. The chance for rain will increase starting Monday.

Yesterday, the Columbia airport reported a high temperature of 100. It was the fifth time Columbia has hit the triple digits this month. It will not be as hot today. Look for highs in the lower 90s this afternoon under partly cloudy conditions.

An isolated shower or thunderstorm will be possible this afternoon. Many of us will stay dry today though.

Over the weekend, we are expecting partly cloudy skies both Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures will be in the lower to middle 90s both days. We are not expecting much in the way of rainfall over the weekend.

A front will approach the area for the start of the workweek. There will be a chance for showers and thunderstorms on Monday. Highs will be in the lower to middle 90s again.

The front will stall out near the area. This will bring us chances for some much-needed rain Tuesday, Wednesday, and possibly Thursday. High temperatures will be a little cooler with the clouds and rain chances.

Tracking the tropics:

A tropical wave in the eastern Atlantic continues to produce disorganize showers in storms.

A tropical depression could form by early next week as the system continues to move west at about 15 to 20 mph.