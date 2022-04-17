Partly cloudy, warm Easter Sunday

Rain will be likely tonight through early Monday afternoon.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Easter Sunday will be partly cloudy and seasonable. Rain returns to the Midlands tonight. Showers will be become likely overnight. Rain will be likely through early Monday afternoon. Temperatures will be cooler for the start of the workweek. Drier air moves back into the Midlands Tuesday. Temperatures will be warming through the workweek.

Sunday started off mild. Low temperatures were in the middle 50s to lower 60s for most of the Midlands. There was some patchy fog too. Later today, skies will be partly cloudy. Temperatures will be near normal. Highs will climb into the middle to upper 70s for your Easter Sunday.

Rain will spread across the Midlands tonight. Showers will be likely after Midnight. Rain will be heavy at times. The Weather Prediction Center has the Midlands under a marginal risk for excessive rainfall. Forecast models have indicated the area could receive between 1” to 2” of rain late Sunday through early Monday afternoon.

High temperatures Monday will likely be achieved in the early morning hours as cooler air spills in from the north during the day. Temperatures during the afternoon hours of Monday will probably be in the middle 50s to lower 50s. The showers should end in the early afternoon hours of Monday, but the clouds will linger.

Tuesday will be sunny and dry. High temperatures will rebound into the middle to upper 60s. Gradually, temperatures will warm during the workweek. Highs Wednesday will be in the lower 70s. Thursday will be partly cloudy and seasonable. Friday and Saturday highs will return to the lower to middle 80s.