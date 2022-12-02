Partly cloudy, warm Saturday weather

A few showers will be possible Sunday afternoon. Temperatures will be a lot cooler. Highs on Sunday will be in the middle 50s.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Unseasonably warm conditions will continue through today. A cold front will move into the area Sunday. This will increase the clouds and bring a small chance for rain. Temperatures will be much cooler for the second half of the weekend.

This morning was cool. Lows were in the middle 30s. Today will be partly cloudy and warm. High temperatures will top out in the lower 70s. Our average high temperature this time of the year is closer to 60 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for tonight and into Sunday. A few showers will be possible Sunday afternoon. Temperatures will be a lot cooler. Highs on Sunday will be in the middle 50s.

High pressure will build back into the area for the start of the workweek. It will be a chilly Valentine’s Day. Highs will be in the lower to middle 50s under sunny skies.

Temperatures will gradually moderate during the workweek. Tuesday will be sunny and seasonable with highs in the lower to middle 60s. Wednesday will be even warmer, but dry.

Thursday a few showers are possible, but it will be very warm. Rain is forecast to continue through early parts of Friday. Highs will be in the upper 60s for the last day of the workweek.

Pollen levels will continue to be in the medium range, but it does improve a little Sunday as cooler air moves into the Midlands.