Partly cloudy, warm Wednesday weather

COLUMBIA, S.C. — High pressure will move off the coast of the Southeast. Moisture will begin to increase across the area today. A cold front will approach the area Thursday. Showers are likely and a few thunderstorms are possible late Thursday and very early Friday. The weekend will be dry and seasonable.

It was a chilly start to the day. Temperatures dropped into the lower 30s for parts of the Midlands. Today will be partly cloudy and warm. Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s. A few stray showers will be possible this afternoon, but most of us will stay dry.

Thursday will be warm and mostly cloudy ahead of the cold front. Highs will be in the upper 70s. There will be a small chance of a shower during the day, but most of the rain will be late Thursday and early Friday.

Some storms will be possible very early Friday. A few of the storms could be strong, but the severe potential appears to be small. The best chance for rain will be from Friday, 1 AM to 7 AM.

Some lingering showers will be possible early in the day on Friday. Highs will be in the 70s, but that will likely be early in the day. Temperatures will be dropping during the day as sunshine returns to the area.

The weekend will be mostly sunny and seasonable. Highs will be in the lower to middle 60s.

A few clouds will be possible on Presidents Day. High temperatures will climb back into the lower to middle 70s.