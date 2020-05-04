COLUMBIA, S.C. — The weather so far this weekend has been beautiful with temperatures in the 70s and sunny skies. Thankfully, that beautiful weather will continue into Sunday as well.

Temperatures started off in the low 50s Sunday morning with partly cloudy skies. There will continue to be a mix of sun and clouds throughout Sunday afternoon.

High temperatures are expected back in the upper 70s, with some locations even reaching 80º.

There is a red flag fire alert issued for the Midlands as conditions remain mostly dry with low relative humidity.

People are strongly encouraged not to conduct any outdoor burning, such as campfires or fireworks, as fires could spread easier.

Temperatures will remain above average into the work week. Monday and Tuesday high temperatures will be in the low 80s, while upper 80s can be expected for the middle and end of the week.

This will be about 5 to 10 degrees above average. High temperatures are typically in the low 70s this time of year.

Starting Monday, there is an isolated rain chance each day through the work week. No day is a washout and most people will stay mostly dry.

The best chance of seeing a shower or isolated thunderstorm is Tuesday.

