COLUMBIA, S.C. — After a soggy work week across the Midlands, this weekend's forecast is looking beautiful!

Saturday started off clear and cool. Skies will remain sunny throughout the day with temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 50s. This is on the cool side for this time of year.

Overnight skies will remain clear. This will aid in temperatures dropping below freezing and a hard freeze possible overnight.

Due to growing season beginning again across the area, a freeze watch is in place for the entire Midlands from 3 am to 9 am Sunday.

Don't forget to set your clocks forward one hour before going to bed Saturday night, as Daylight Saving time begins.

Temperatures Sunday afternoon will quickly rebound into the low to mid 60s with mostly sunny skies.

Temperatures will be close to average on Sunday. The average high for Columbia at this time of year is 66°.

The dry weather will continue through Monday, with temperatures Monday morning starting off near 40° and highs climbing even higher and into the low 70s.

Unfortunately, rain does return to the forecast starting Tuesday and lasting through the middle and later parts of the week as another storm system moves in from the west.

