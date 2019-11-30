COLUMBIA, S.C. — The weather over the Thanksgiving holiday was beautiful across the Midlands with mild temperatures and mostly sunny skies. The nice weather will stick around for Saturday, but big chances arrive for Sunday.

Saturday will have mostly cloudy skies throughout the day with high temperatures in the mid 60s across the Midlands.

Saturday evening clouds will continue to build ahead of the cold front.

Showers are expected in the early morning hours of Sunday morning. They will continue through around lunchtime on Sunday before clearing out quickly Sunday afternoon.

Most of the area will see rain, with totals around a quarter of an inch.

Sunday afternoon will clear up quickly, however winds will rapidly increase during the day. Sustained winds will be between 15 and 20 mph, with wind gusts of 30 to 35 mph possible in places.

Temperatures on Sunday will reach around 70° ahead of the front. However, Sunday overnight temperatures will drop closer to 40° as the cold air continues to push into the Southeast.

Monday will still be breezy with temperatures noticeably cooler. Highs will only reach the mid 50s with sunny skies.

Tuesday will also be on the cooler side with highs in the mid 50s and morning lows in the 30s.

The middle and later parts of next week will be seasonable with partly sunny skies and high temperatures in the low 60s.