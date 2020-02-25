COLUMBIA, S.C. — Temperatures overnight Monday into early Tuesday have continued to rise as a warm front lifts over the Midlands.

This coincided with heavy rainfall that occurred overnight.

The heaviest rain has since left the area. A few isolated showers are possible through the remainder of Tuesday and into early Wednesday evening.

Temperatures will remain mild through Wednesday. Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 70s with overnight lows dropping into the upper 50s.

Wednesday will be warm as well with high temperatures climbing back to near 70°.

A cold front will pass through the Midlands Wednesday afternoon. Conditions will turn breezy behind the front and temperatures will quickly drop.

The breezy conditions will last through Thursday.

Conditions will clear out and cool down for the end of the week and into the weekend. High temperatures will only be in the 50s with lows in the 30s.