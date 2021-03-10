Rain chances increase for the workweek

Temperatures will be near normal for the majority of the week.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It was a mostly dry and warm weekend, but rain is possible each during the workweek. Temperatures will be near normal to a little below normal starting Tuesday.

The high pressure system that has dominated our weather will continue to move to the east. This will allow more moisture and few disturbances to swing through our area. This will lead to the chance of showers and storms over the next several days.

Showers and a few thunderstorms are expected Monday afternoon. There may be enough sunshine in the early part of the day to warm temperatures into the middle 80s. Severe weather is not expected, but heavy rainfall will be possible.

More rain is forecast Tuesday through Thursday. Heavy rainfall will be possible too. Highs will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

A cold front will move across the region Friday. Showers and storms will still be possible Friday. High temperatures will be near 80 degrees.

There may be a few lingering showers early Saturday. Sunday is expected to be mostly sunny and dry, but forecast confidence is low for the weekend. Highs both days will be in the upper 80s and lower 80s, near normal for this time of year.

Tracking the Tropics:

There are three areas in the tropics being watched.

Sam and Victor are still in the Atlantic, but these do not pose a direct threat to the United States.

Here are the Key Messages for Sunday 5p AST for long-lived #Hurricane #Sam. The latest forecast is available at https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB pic.twitter.com/ItDL4zwQT6 — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) October 3, 2021

A large area of disorganized cloudiness and showers over the southeastern Bahamas and adjacent southwestern Atlantic waters is associated with a surface trough.