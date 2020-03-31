COLUMBIA, S.C. — Tuesday has been cooler than the past few days with some heavy showers moving through the Midlands. In fact, temperatures Tuesday afternoon were about 20 degrees cooler than they were Monday afternoon.

The showers moving through the area are from an area of low pressure moving east across the Deep South and through the South East.

Tuesday night, that low will move off the coast and the heaviest rain and chance for storms will diminish. Some lingering moisture could result in a few showers overnight, but most people will wake up Wednesday morning to mostly dry conditions.

Temperatures will drop into the upper 40s overnight. This is average for this time of year, but much cooler than morning temperatures have been over the past two weeks.

Wednesday will be beautiful with skies becoming mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid 60s.

The dry weather will last for the rest of the work week and through the weekend.

There will be a warming trend after Wednesday, with temperatures becoming warmer than average by the weekend.

