Rain decreases, sunshine returns Tuesday

After today, rain is not expected through the weekend.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The rain will end this afternoon. The clouds may stick around though. Afternoon temperatures will be below normal for this point of April. High pressure builds into the area Tuesday and remain in control of our weather through the weekend.

It has been a rainy start to the workweek. The Columbia airport has gotten over an inch of rain since midnight. Temperatures were mild early this morning. We may have already achieved our daily highs for the day. This morning Columbia was at 66 degrees, but it has cooled off. Afternoon temperatures may rebound into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

The clouds will decrease tonight. Low temperatures will drop into the middle to lower 40s. Tuesday will be sunny and cooler than normal. Highs will be in the middle to upper 60s during the afternoon under sunny skies.

Wednesday morning will be chilly. There will be a chance for a frost for some areas across the Midlands. A frost advisory may be needed for the northern counties of the viewing area. Temperatures in the afternoon will climb into the upper 60s to lower 70s.

A few clouds will be possible Thursday, but the quiet weather will continue. Temperatures will be near normal Thursday afternoon.

High pressure will continue to dominate the weather Friday and through the weekend. Temperatures Friday are expected to hit the lower 80s, by Saturday and Sunday, highs may climb to the middle 80s.