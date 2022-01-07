Rain is likely today with mild temperatures

There will be a chance for a few hit-or-miss showers and storms over the holiday weekend.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Showers and thunderstorms will be likely today. With the cloud cover and rain and place our temperatures will be a little below normal this afternoon. There will be a chance for a few hit-or-miss showers and storms over the holiday weekend. Temperatures will be near normal during the afternoon hours.

Moisture will continue to move across the area today. Showers and storms are likely for the Midlands this afternoon. Severe weather is not expected, but heavy downpours will be possible from any of the slow-moving showers or storms that do develop.

Some drier air will move into them area Saturday. There will still be at least a small chance for a pop-up shower or thunderstorm during the afternoon and evening hours. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Any storms that do develop, should die down with the loss of daytime heating.

There may be a better chance for showers and storms on Sunday as a front slowly drifts Southward. The Storm Prediction Center has us under a marginal risk for severe weather.

If a severe thunderstorm were to develop, the greatest threat would be damaging wind gusts. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

The Independence Day holiday will be hot and humid. There will be a chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms. It will be a typical July 4th holiday as far as the weather goes.

More typical summer weather is forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s lower 90s. There will be a chance for a pop-up shower or thunderstorm each day.

Tracking the Tropics:

Potential tropical cyclone too continues to move towards the west. Heavy rainfall is likely across portions of Nicaragua and Costa Rica.

This system could become a name storm at some point today. A hurricane watch is in effect for the Caribbean coast of Nicaragua.