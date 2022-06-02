Rain late tonight and Monday

High pressure will move back into the area Tuesday. This will bring quiet and mild weather to the state through Saturday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — High pressure will keep things dry during the daylight hours today, but rain will move into the area late tonight through Monday. High pressure will move back into the area Tuesday. This will bring quiet and mild weather to the state through Saturday.

The weekend started off sunny and cool. Highs were in the upper 40s to lower 50s Saturday afternoon. Sunday morning was cold. Lows were in the upper 20 to lower 30s for most of the area.

Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s once again. The clouds will be moving in from the south as a low develops off the coast.

Sunday 10 PM:

Showers will be possible late tonight from south to north. Lows will drop into the middle to upper 30s Monday morning. It looked as though the northern Midlands may get some light freezing rain early Monday, but that potential decreased.

Rain will continue to spread across the Midlands Monday morning through the early afternoon hours. High temperatures will be chilly, only topping out in the middle 40s for the start of the workweek.

Monday 9 AM:

After Monday, the chance for rain is very low. Temperatures will gradually moderate too. Tuesday will be mostly sunny and seasonable with highs in the middle to upper 50s.

Monday 3 PM:

Wednesday through Saturday the weather is forecast to be very quiet. Temperatures will range from the lower 60s to upper 60s by the weekend.