Rain likely later this evening, tonight

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It was a cold start to the weekend. Today will be noticeably warmer, but the chance for rain will return to the Midlands later this evening and tonight. A cold, dry airmass will settle back over the area, this will help keep us dry for most of the workweek.

Temperatures started off cold across the Midlands. Columbia reported a low of 30 degrees. Lugoff had a low of 25. Cedar Creek came in at 26 degrees Saturday morning.

Saturday afternoon was cool. Highs were in the upper 40s to lower 50s, but some clouds will moved back into the area and Sunday started off mostly cloudy.

Moisture will increase Sunday and temperatures will be warmer too. Highs will climb to spring-like levels into the middle 60s. There will be a small chance for some light rain during the day, but the better chance for rain will be after sunset.

Rain will be likely late in the day Sunday through early Monday morning. An isolated thunderstorm is possible as the showers move through. Most forecast models indicate we could get 0.50” of rain with isolated higher amounts.

The rain will be out of the area early Monday, the clouds will gradually decrease too. Highs will be in the lower 50s Monday.

Temperatures will be even cooler Tuesday and Wednesday. High temperatures may struggle into the lower to middle 40s both days.

Wednesday morning could be our coldest temperatures of the season. We are forecasting lows to drop into the lower 20s that day.