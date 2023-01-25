Rain likely, storms possible across South Carolina today

Thursday will be sunny, dry, and breezy. Highs will be in the middle to lower 50s as high pressure builds back into the area.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A cold front will move through the area today. This will bring us showers and storms. Some locally heavy rainfall is possible. A few of the storms could be strong or severe. Dry, cooler weather returns to the Midlands for the rest of the workweek. More rain is possible Sunday.

Showers will continue to spread across the area. Some storms will be possible especially in the southern and eastern half of the Midlands. The Storm Prediction Center has most of the Midlands under a slight risk (Level 2 out of 5) for severe storms today. This means scattered severe storms possible; short-lived and/or not widespread; isolated intense storms possible.

The greatest threat will be damaging wind gusts, but a tornado cannot be ruled out. There is some uncertainty in the amount of instability for parts of the Midlands. The best chance for instability/storms will be in the eastern, southern half of South Carolina.

Heavy rainfall will have to be watched too. Localized flooding will be possible with some of the storms. The rain should be in and out quickly today. Cooler drier air will filter into the Midlands later this evening and tonight.

It will be a windy day. Winds will be out of the south at 20-25 mph with some stronger gusts. There will likely be a wide range of temperatures today. Look for highs in the middle 60s for Columbia. It will be cooler towards the north. It may be a touch warmer in the southern half of the Midlands.

Thursday will be sunny, dry, and breezy. Highs will be in the middle to lower 50s as high pressure builds back into the area. Winds will be out of the west at 15-20 mph.