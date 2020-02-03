COLUMBIA, S.C. — After a beautiful weekend across the Midlands, the forecast is more unsettled for the work week with rain returning over the next few days.

Monday will be mild with temperatures climbing into the upper 60s to near 70° in some locations. Skies were mostly clear to start off the day, however clouds will continue increasing through the afternoon.

An area of high pressure just off the coast will keep winds out of the south, increasing the moisture in the Midlands ahead of a cold front moving in from the west.

Scattered showers are possible starting late afternoon Monday and through the overnight hours.

The cold front will move into the Midlands on Tuesday. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are possible as the front moves through.

Temperatures Tuesday will start in the mid 50s and climb to near 70° once again.

The front is forecast to then stall in the Southeast for the middle of the week. The chance for rain remains in the forecast for Wednesday as the front lingers.

Thursday, an area of low pressure will develop along the front and start moving north. This will again bring the chance for some showers and a few thunderstorms on Thursday.

Rain totals through the end of the week are forecast to range between 1.5 inches and 2.5 inches.

Looking ahead to the end of the week and the weekend, high pressure will return and keep conditions dry and seasonable.

