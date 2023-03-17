Rain returns to the Midlands today

The weekend will be dry, but cool with high stuck mainly in the 50s.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A cold front will move through our area tonight and will bring rain showers. This weather pattern will be followed by cool and dry weather through the weekend and into early next week. This means there is a chance of a frost or freeze in some areas. The weather is uncertain for the middle of next week, but there may be more chances for rain.

This afternoon, there will be an increase in moisture which will lead to more widespread showers in the evening. While there may be some instability to the south and west, the threat of thunderstorms is low.

The average amount of rain expected is around 0.5 inches, with the heaviest rain likely to fall in the north Midlands due to a strong low-level jet moving north. The showers will move east after 3 AM, with decreasing chances of rain as the front moves slowly towards the coast.

High temperatures today will be like yesterday, except for the southeast Midlands where it will be warmer due to stronger warm advection. Temperatures overnight will not drop significantly due to mixing, and cold advection will be limited behind the front.

Another issue to be aware of today is the gusty southwest winds. Winds could gust up to 30 mph during late morning and afternoon. Be cautious when going outside, especially if you are driving a high-profile vehicle or near trees and power lines that could be knocked over by the wind.

On Saturday, temperatures will be around 10-15 degrees cooler than Friday, with temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Saturday night, temperatures will range from around the freezing mark in the west to near 40 in the east, so frost is possible. However, winds are expected to stay elevated in the 5-10 mph range, which will hinder frost formation.

On Sunday, the front will move southeastward, but slowly as winds aloft are parallel to the front. The Canadian high pressure system will also continue to move to the east, causing more cool air to come into the region.

Highs are expected to reach only the lower to mid-50s and lows dip down to the lower to mid-30s. Frost will be possible once again, but the pressure gradient between the front to the southeast and the encroaching high should keep the winds elevated once again.