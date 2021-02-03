Rain returns tonight through early Wednesday

The rest of the workweek will be dry.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The clouds will stick around today and showers are likely tonight and early Wednesday. Dry, cooler air moves in for Friday through the weekend.

Temperatures will be cooler today. Highs will struggle into the lower to middle 50s this afternoon. A few sprinkles will be possible, but the main batch of rain will not move into the area until tonight.

Showers will be likely especially after midnight. Some heavy rainfall is possible. Some flood could be possible in the southern half of the Midlands.

Our in-house forecast model shows rainfall amounts in the 0.5 to 0.75” range in the northern half of the Midlands. About 1” of rain is expected in the central Midlands. In the southern Midlands, you can expect up to 2” of rain through early Wednesday.

Most of the rain will move out the area by midday. Some sunshine will return to the area during the afternoon hours. Highs Wednesday will be in the middle to upper 50s.

Thursday will be sunny and seasonable with highs in the middle 60s. Cooler air will start to spill into the Midlands Friday. Highs will be in the lower 60s.

A cut-off low is forecast to pass south of the area over the weekend. Right now, we are keep things dry Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures both days will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Temperatures will warm up to seasonable levels Monday under mostly sunny skies.

