COLUMBIA, S.C. — After a nice end to the week, another rainy Saturday is in store across the Midlands.

Most people woke up to light rainfall Saturday morning. Skies will remain overcast throughout the day with a break from the heavier rain Saturday afternoon. Temperatures will reach the upper 60s in the afternoon as warm air moves in from the south ahead of the front.

A heavier round of rain will move through Saturday evening as the main front pushes through the Southeast. Rainfall totals will range from a quarter of an inch to an inch across the Midlands.

WLTX

The rain will end around midnight Saturday night. Saturday evening through Sunday will be on the breezy side as cooler air moves in behind the front. Lows on Sunday morning will be in the mid to upper 40s. Mostly sunny skies will return for Sunday afternoon with temperatures a little cooler than Saturday and highs around 60°.

Looking ahead to the work week, mostly sunny and dry conditions are expected for Monday and Tuesday with temperatures in the mid 60s both days.

Wednesday, a busy travel day across the country, does have a small chance for rain as the next front moves through the area. Temperatures on Wednesday are forecast in the upper 60s before the cold front moves in.

RELATED: Local Forecast

RELATED: Tropical Storm Kate: the 1985 storm that moved through South Carolina

Thanksgiving will be partly cloudy as some cooler air moves back into the Midlands. Low temperatures Thanksgiving morning will be in the mid to upper 40s with highs right around 60°.

Black Friday will also be similar, starting off in the 40s and warming into the 60s with partly to mostly sunny skies.