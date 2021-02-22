Light rain today, better weather Tuesday

We are expecting a nice stretch of weather starting tomorrow.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The weekend was cool and sunny, but most of February has been wet. More rain is expected this afternoon, but we will have a nice stretch of pleasant weather starting Tuesday.

Saturday and Sunday were dry and a little cool. High temperatures were in the lower to middle 50s, but it was great to finally have a dry weekend.

February has been very wet. As of Sunday, the Columbia airport has recorded at least of a trace of rain 14 out of the first 21 days. The airport has received 6.28” of rain so far. That is the fifth wettest February to this point on record.

More light rain is possible this afternoon as a cold front approaches the area. Once the front swings through, the chance for rain will end later this afternoon. Highs today will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

The clouds will decrease this evening and tonight. Low temperatures will drop into the middle to upper 30s Tuesday morning.

High pressure will dominate our weather Tuesday through Thursday. This should provide us with some pleasant weather. High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 60s.

The chance for rain returns to the area Friday. Showers will be possible. High temperatures will be cooler, topping out in the lower 50s.

More rain is possible over the weekend. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 50s , but it may be a lot warmer on Sunday.

Pollen Levels:

Pollen levels will be a on the rise as we go through the rest of February. Today pollen counts are expected to be around 7.6. Tomorrow the pollen counts will be higher with the dry conditions.

Looking Ahead: